20 leaders leave BJP, JJP, INLD & AAP; join Congress in Haryana

Chandigarh: Several leaders of various political parties and hundreds of workers associated with them, on Monday joined the Congress in Haryana, extending the massive shift of political leaders to the Congress party, under the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Hooda welcomed everyone to the party and called upon them to reach the Congress’s policies door-to-door by getting into the field.



Prominent among those who joined Congress are BJP leader Jasbir (Chairman, Municipality Julana), former Councilor Mahipal Nagar (Barah Pradhan, Dhanak Samaj, Julana), BJP leader Sandeep (Corporator Ward No-4), Jind BJP District Vice President Subhash Panchal ( Councilor Ward No-9 and Head, Workers Union Julana), Ranbir Jangra (Councillor Ward No-11, Julana) and others. Earlier, INLD’s Bhiwani constituency chief Kulwant Kataria, Aam Aadmi Party’s Bhiwani constituency chief Takdeer Grewal Arya, BJP leader Roshan Lal Arya and BJP leader Pappu Nambardar had also joined the Congress. Responding to mediapersons after the leaders joined the party, Hooda said every section of the state is unhappy with the BJP-JJP government because the present government did not do any work of public interest.

“This government is the enemy of employment of youth, education of students, pension of elders, ration of poor, reservation of dalits and backward and OPS of employees. This is the reason why leaders and workers are leaving parties in the ruling coalition and are continuously joining the Congress. Every section wants to oust this alliance from power and form a welfare government of Congress,” he stated.

Hooda said there is strong enthusiasm among people towards the welfare schemes implemented in the previous Congress government and the announcements being made regarding the future ahenda of the party. “People have faith that Congress does what it says,” he stated.

Responding to a question about the budget for welfare schemes, Hooda said the same question was asked even when the Congress had waived electricity bills worth Rs 1,600 crore and farmers’ loans worth Rs 2,136 crore, but the Congress had done this without putting any additional tax burden on the public. He said that the present government is looting the public by doing a series of scams and is engaged in emptying the revenue of the state. “The state is being defrauded of thousands of crores by scams, ranging from Excise department to mining. When the Congress government is formed, these scams will be curbed and money going into the pockets of the corrupt, will be spent on welfare schemes,” he assured.