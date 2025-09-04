2 security personnel killed in gunfight with Maoists in Jharkhand; Guv, CM express grief

Ranchi/Medininagar: Two security personnel were killed and another was injured in a gunfight with members of the banned TSPC, a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, police said.

The encounter between security forces and members of the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) outfit broke out around 12.30 am in Kedal village in Manatu police station area, a senior officer said.

"Two security personnel were killed, and another was injured in the gunfight. The injured was admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital," Palamu DIG Naushad Alam told PTI.

The deceased were identified as constable Santan Mehta and constable Sunil Ram.

Casualties on the Naxals' side are yet to be ascertained, Alam said.

Based on information about the presence of TSPC commander Shashikant Ganjhu and his squad in Kedal village, the operation was launched, Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan said.

"As the security personnel reached the village, TSPC members spotted them and opened fire. In the ensuing gunfight, three security personnel received bullet injuries. They were immediately taken to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead, and the injured policeman is undergoing treatment," she added.

The Naxals escaped from the spot, following which a search operation has been launched, another police officer said.

Shashikant is carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, he said.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the death of two personnel.

"The news of the martyrdom of brave soldiers Santan Mehta and Sunil Ram in an encounter with Naxalites in Palamu is extremely heartbreaking. I pay my tribute to both the brave sons and pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldier," Gangwar posted on X.

Expressing grief, Soren wrote on X, "The martyrdom of two police personnel, Santan Mehta Ji and Sunil Ram Ji, during a special operation in the Kedla jungle under the Manatu area of Palamu is extremely painful. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed brave martyrs and give strength to their grieving families to bear this hour of sorrow."

He added that the injured policeman is being provided medical care.

"I pray for speedy recovery of the injured soldier," the CM added.

Meanwhile, CRPF IG Saket Kumar Singh, IG (operation) Michael Raj S, IG Anup Birthare and SP (operation) Amit Renu visited Palamu and paid tribute to the departed souls.

“Jharkhand Police will take revenge of this incident. Directive has been given to conduct a large-scale search operation. Extremists will not be spared at any cost,” IG (operation) told reporters.

He added that Jharkhand Police is making every effort to ensure that the remaining Naxalites surrender.

"If Shashikant and his squad do not surrender soon, they will face the consequences," he said.