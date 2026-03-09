2 militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Two militants were arrested from different parts of Manipur, police said on Monday.

A member of the proscribed SOREPA was arrested from Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai in Imphal East district on Sunday, they said.

He was accused of extorting local small businesses, they added.

A cadre of the PREPAK was apprehended from Prajatantra Galli in Imphal West district, police said.

In a separate operation, three suspected drug smugglers were nabbed from a hotel in the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

They were identified as Letminlun Khongsai (35), Jamgoulen Haokip (28) and Deikholam Chongloi (57), police said.

A total of 2.3 kg of yaba tablets, Rs 2 lakhs in cash, two gold pendants, and a four-wheeler were recovered from them.

The arrests were made on the basis of intelligence inputs shared by various agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).