2 HPCL officials charged with petroleum pilfering

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR against two HPCL assistant managers for allegedly pilfering 642 kilo litres of petroleum products worth Rs 5.82 crore between June 2022 and January 2024, officials said on Wednesday. They said the agency has booked Rahul Kumar and Hemant Singh, both assistant managers posted at HPCL’s Mathura terminal, along with two private transporters -- SR Transport Company and Jadon Transport Company.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started a search operation on the premises of the accused in Agra and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh during which Rs 12 lakh (approx) in cash, property documents and other incriminating documents were seized from the two assistant managers. The CBI action comes on a complaint from HPCL’s chief vigilance officer alleging that both accused entered into a conspiracy with the transporters, allowing the theft of petroleum products from the Mathura terminal and causing wrongful loss of Rs 5.82 crore to the exchequer while enriching the accused transport companies.