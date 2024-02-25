2 Cong MLAs, equal number of NPP legislators join BJP in Arunachal

In a boost to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of polls, two Congress MLAs and as many legislators from the National People’s Party (NPP) joined the ruling BJP on Sunday.

The Congress and NPP now have two MLAs each in the 60-member Assembly.

Senior Congress MLA and former union minister Ninong Ering (Pasighat West seat) and Wanglin Lowangdong (Borduria-Bogapani constituency) joined the saffron party during a function at its headquarters here.