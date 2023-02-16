2 charred bodies recovered from Haryana’s Loharu

Chandigarh: Two youths from Mewat, suspected to be cow smugglers, were allegedly kidnapped from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district and burnt alive in Haryana’s Loharu.

The two identified as Nasir (27) and Junaid (35) were residents of Gopal Garh village. They were allegedly abducted late Wednesday night by a group of Gau Rakshaks from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district.

Their charred bodies were recovered from a vehicle at Loharu in Bhiwani on Thursday morning.

The suspect have been identified as Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member from Gurugram, and Shrikant Marora from Nuh.

Both the suspects are self-proclaimed Gau Rakshaks.

Police sources in Loharu said that they received information about a Bolero vehicle with two charred bodies in it in the morning.

We got CFSL team on the spot and identified the

vehicle through its chassis number. We are still not sure whether they were burnt in the car by an accident or were murdered.

Families of the victims said that Nasir and Junaid were visiting a nearby village in their Bolero jeep last evening to fetch some household items. In the wee hours of today their cousin was informed about their abduction by 8 to 10 men. By afternoon, the family got a call about their charred vehicle being found in Loharu along with the bodies.