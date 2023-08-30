2 arrested by NIA in 2022 Rajasthan terror case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two fugitives, including the alleged kingpin of a case related to seizure of explosives and IED material from Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh in 2022, officials said on Tuesday.

The two — Mohammad Yunus Saki and Imran Khan alias Yusuf — were alleged members of the ‘SUFA’ terrorist outfit inspired by the ISIS.

The two residents of Ratlam were arrested from Maharashtra, they said. The NIA said the arrest of the two will help the agency establish the missing links in the case.