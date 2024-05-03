19th INTERPOL conference: India calls for unified action against transnational crimes

NEW DELHI: India, represented by a senior police delegation led by Director CBI Praveen Sood, participated in the 19th INTERPOL Heads of NCB Conference held in Lyon, France from April 23 to 25. The annual gathering, attended by delegations from 136 countries, aimed at bolstering operational cooperation among National



Central Bureaus (NCBs) of INTERPOL to combat transnational crimes effectively.

The Indian delegation engaged in fruitful discussions with law enforcement agencies from various countries, focusing on enhancing coordination via INTERPOL channels to tackle organised crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering, online radicalisation, and cyber-enabled financial crimes in real-time.

During the Plenary event, India strongly denounced all forms of terrorism, emphasising the nexus between organised crime, terrorism, and extremist ideologies. The challenge posed by online radicalisation to global security was also highlighted.

India actively participated in discussions with high-level delegations from numerous countries including Saudi Arabia, Spain, Qatar, Bahrain, Italy, France, and others. The talks centered around facilitating swift and effective cooperation in combating transnational crimes, better sharing of criminal information through INTERPOL channels, and expediting mutual legal assistance referrals and extradition requests.

Director CBI, Praveen Sood, showcased India’s policing best practices during the Plenary Session, citing initiatives like Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System, Emergency Response Support System, and others. He emphasised

India’s commitment to leveraging technology, innovation, and collaboration to enhance

public safety and uphold the rule of law. India endorsed the adoption of key conclusions of the conference, calling for global efforts to prevent and disrupt terrorism and organised crime, strengthening the network of NCBs, enhancing collaborative efforts against cyber-enabled financial fraud, and improving data protection measures within INTERPOL. In 2023, close cooperation via INTERPOL channels facilitated the return of 29 wanted criminals and fugitives to India, with 100 Red Notices published on request of Indian law enforcement agencies. Designated as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, CBI coordinates all international police

cooperation requirements of Indian law enforcement agencies through INTERPOL channels. India has been an active member of INTERPOL since 1949.