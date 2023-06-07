19th century-built school of PM Modi in Gujarat restored

New Delhi: A heritage school in Gujarat’s Vadnagar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had his initial education has been restored and is being redeveloped under project ‘Prerna’ to serve as a centre of inspiration for children through immersive experience, top government sources said on Tuesday.



Built in the late 19th century, the school has been restored in an old architectural style by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Based on the vision of the prime minister, this “first-of-its-kind” school redevelopment project ‘Prerna: The Vernacular School’ is being undertaken to inspire the youth of the county to become catalysts of change, the sources said.

The architectural revival and redevelopment of the old school are part of a holistic and mega redevelopment plan for the historic city of Vadnagar that traces an uninterrupted continuum of human habitation for more than 2500 years, they said.

“The programme is expected to be rolled out later this year. Two students from each district of the country will take part in the programme which will be conducted in a series of batches. Each batch will have 30 students, covering 15 districts, and in 50 weeks, all 750 districts will be covered spanning 1,500 students in total,” a source said.

This “experiential school” will offer an “unique pedagogy” and use both unconventional and tech-based means to impart values and inspire children to become catalysts of change in future, the source said.