1997 Uphaar case: SC allows firm to move trial court for de-sealing of cinema hall

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Ansal Theaters and Clubotels Private Ltd, whose former directors were real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal, to move the trial court for de-sealing of Uphaar cinema hall where 59 cinema-goers had lost their lives in a blaze in 1997.



A bench of Justices KM Joseph, BV Nagarathna and Ahsanuddin Amanullah directed said the trial court may decide the plea, if moved by the firm within 10 weeks, in accordance with law.

The top court recorded the submissions of Delhi Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), represented by Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, that they do not have any claim over the property.

Nataraj said the due process under the law needs to be followed, for which the appropriate forum is the trial court, from where the property which was under investigation can be sought to be de-sealed.

Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) president Neelam Krishnamoorthy, who appeared in person, submitted the apex court had asked the Ansal brothers to deposit Rs 60 crore for construction of a trauma centre in Delhi.

She said only the Delhi government can tell whether Rs 60 crore was deposited or not, and suggested that its counsel should seek

instructions.

The counsel for the Ansal brothers said they have already deposited Rs 60 crore towards the construction of the trauma centre which is to come up at Dwarka.

The counsel said now that the trial in the main case is over, the cinema hall, which was sealed nearly 17 years ago, should be de-sealed