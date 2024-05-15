1968 compromise a fraud by Sunni Central Waqf Board, Hindu side tells HC

Prayagraj: The Hindu side in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute on Wednesday told the Allahabad High Court that the claimed compromise made in 1968 between the two sides was a “fraud” by Sunni Central Waqf Board and the mosque committee.



The counsel for the Hindu side also submitted that the property belongs to deity Katra Keshav Deo for more than 1,000 years and that the birthplace of Lord Krishna was demolished in the 16th century and a “chabutara” (platform) was constructed as Idgah.

The submissions were made during the hearing of a plea challenging the suit seeking “removal” of the Shahi Idgah mosque adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

The matter is being heard by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain on the plea moved by the Muslim side regarding the maintainability of the suit.

On Wednesday, advocate Taslima Aziz Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side through video conferencing, again told the court that the suit is barred by limitation. As per her, the two parties had entered into a “compromise” on October 12, 1968 and the said compromise was confirmed in a civil suit decided in 1974.

Ahmadi said that the limitation to challenge a compromise is three years, but the present suit has been filed in 2020 and thus it is barred by limitation.