1,920 youth trained by NF Railway under ‘Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana’

MALIGAON: NF Railway has trained a total of 1,920 candidates successfully at different training institutes till December, 2023 under ‘Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana’. Under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Railways impart technical training to unemployed youths in various trades to enhance their employability and entrepreneurship.

Six Training Institutes have been imparting technical training. Under this scheme there is no provision for providing employment to the trainees. However, this scheme is a skill development programme for the unemployed youths.