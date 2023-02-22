18th UIC World Security Congress started in Jaipur

The 18th UIC World Security Congress commenced in Jaipur on February 21. The three day Conference is being jointly organised by the International Union of Railways (UIC), Paris and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The proceedings started with the welcome address by Sanjay Chander, Director General, Railway Protection Force who is also the Chairman, Security Platform of the UIC. He mentioned about the importance of the Congress and the relevance of theme -“Railway Security Strategy: Responses and Vision for Future”.

The World Security Congress is a globally recognized security platform that brings together representatives from member Railway organisations, delegates of UIC, policy makers, senior law-enforcement officials from state polices and RPF to discuss the current security challenges and deliberate on innovative solutions.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in his video message to the attendees, welcomed them to the land of world’s largest democracy and one of the largest railway networks in the world. He said the event is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase how we can work together to create a safer and more secure Railway sector for the future.