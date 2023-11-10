1875 candidates left in fray for Rajasthan Assembly polls

Jaipur: With 490 candidates withdrawing their nomination papers, 1,875 candidates are left in the fray for November 25 Assembly elections in Rajasthan.



Out of these remaining candidates, 183 are female and 1692 are male. Thursday was the last day of withdrawing nominations.

Former minister Rajpal Singh was the prominent face among the BJP rebels who withdrew their nominations. He withdrew his nomination from Jaipur’s Jhotwara constituency, where Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is contesting as the BJP candidate.

Some other BJP as well as Congress rebels also withdrew their nominations. A total of 2605 candidates had filed nominations. Nominations of 240 of them were rejected in scrutiny and 490 withdrew.

The Jhotwara constituency has the highest of 18 candidates, while only three candidates are contesting in Dausa’s Lalsot seat.