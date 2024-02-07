180 days maternity leave to cook-cum-helpers in Education dept: CM Sukhu

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh government has decided to grant maternity leave of 180 days to around 17,889 female cook-cum-helpers under Maternity Benefit Act, 1962 working in the education department so as to ensure better mother-child care.



Earlier, there was no such provision of maternity leave for the above category. Necessary directions in this regard have been issued to the concerned department, revealed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here. Working for the welfare of the vulnerable sections of the society, this decision will fulfil the long pending demands of mid day meal workers, he stated.

The chief minister said that the state government was working with the aim of holistic development of the downtrodden with special focus on child care and women empowerment.

CM Sukhu said since the formation of the government historic decisions were being taken with special focus on welfare of employees and other workers. In the very first Cabinet meeting, it was decided to reinstate the OPS for the government employees thereby benefiting more than 1.36 lakh individuals. This decision was not politically motivated but aimed to secure the future of the retirees so they could live a dignified life with family after their retirement, he remarked.

The government was committed to the upliftment of the weaker and underprivileged sections of the society, said the chief minister, adding that the government has become the voice of vulnerable sections and has accorded priority to bring them in the mainstream of the society. Various schemes and policies have been launched benefitting such sections and many initiatives were in the pipeline, said the chief minister.

He said the government has substantially increased the wages of daily workers, honorarium of part time water carriers besides that of Anganwadi workers, Mini Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi Sahayikas, Asha Workers, Mid day Meal Workers, Water Guards, Multi-Purpose Workers of Jal Shakti Vibhag, Para Fitters and Pump Operators, Panchayat and Revenue Chowkidars.