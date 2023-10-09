18 MPs, including 4 Union ministers, in BJP’s fresh list for three state polls

NEW DELHI: The BJP has fielded 18 MPs, including four Union ministers, for the latest round of Assembly polls so far — seven each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and four in Chhattisgarh.



Seventeen of them, including three Union ministers fielded in Madhya Pradesh, are Lok Sabha members and most of them have been fielded on relatively difficult Assembly seats, where the party had lost in the last elections.

The party on Monday announced fresh lists of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from his traditional Budhni seat as the BJP announced the names of 57 more candidates for the Assembly polls to be held on November 17. With this, the BJP has so far announced its candidates for 136 seats in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

The names of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and state BJP president Arun Sao figured in its latest list of candidates for the state, taking to 85 the number of seats in the 90-member Assembly for which it has named candidates.

Three MPs, including Union minister Renuka Singh, also featured in the second list of 64 candidates for Chhattisgarh.

The BJP has sent out a message about its determined efforts to put its best foot forward by fielding so many regional heavyweights, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Singh Patel in MP, a state where it is in power and is facing a keen challenge from the Congress.