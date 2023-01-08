17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention to kick off in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore today

bhopal: The 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) convention, a three-day event, will kick off on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The event will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



PM Modi will inaugurate the PBD celebration on January 9 and President Murmu will chair the concluding ceremony on January 10 and felicitate the diasporas.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that hosting the PBD convention is a rare opportunity to present the merits of the state before non-resident Indians (NRIs). “It will be a memorial event and the overseas Indians will go back with good memories and it would be our endeavour that the programme will be held with zero defect,” Chouhan said while reviewing the preparations for the convention. The CM also said that the NRIs would plant the saplings on the first day of the event, January 8, at the Global Garden. The idea of building such a garden in the cleanest city in the country was suggested by the PM. A yoga performance session would be held on January 10 during the convention, he added.

The commercial capital of the state, Indore has been decorated and made extraordinary clean to welcome the NRIs and guests. The 7th edition of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) of the state will also be held in the city on January 11 and 12, in which more than 5,000 industrialists from across the world will participate. The PM is also expected to address the GIS-2023 virtually.

The PBD is celebrated on January 9, the date was chosen as it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa and led its freedom struggle.

The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Mohammad Irfan Ali will be the chief guest of the inaugural function on January 9 and Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname and Zaneta Mascarenhas, Member of Parliament from Australia will be the guests of honour in various sessions of the event. More than 3,000 delegates from around 65 countries will participate in the PBD convention. MP Governor Mangubhau Patel, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur, S Jaishankar and other dignitaries who come from MP will also attend the convention.

NRIs who are the friends of ‘MP(FOMP)’ will have a lunch with PM Modi and some other overseas Indians have been invited to eat dinner with the Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The concept of FOMP was brought by CM Chouhan and he has formed the platform of the NRIs who come from the state to bring investments.