174 new Covid cases logged

New Delhi: India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose by 174 in a day while the active caseload declined to 2,257, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The total number of Covid cases recorded in India so far was 4.46 while the death toll was 5,30,725 with two more fatalities, data updated at 8 am showed.

India’s active caseload declined by 52 in a day and now comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,47,775, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.16 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.