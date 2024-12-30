160,000 tents, 150,000 toilets, 1,250-km pipeline -- UP administration readies for grand Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbhnagar (UP): As 2024 draws to a close, the entire state machinery in Uttar Pradesh has converged upon Sangam, the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river in Prayagraj, racing against time to finalise the preparations for the Maha Kumbh beginning January 13.

For the past two months, an army of workers has been diligently channeling the rivers, widening roads, and leveling the ghats to transform the region in anticipation of one of the largest religious events in the world.

Speaking during his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the mega event it as the "Maha Kumbh of unity", as he urged people to return from the grand congregation with the resolve to banish hate and division from the society.

"Maha Kumbh ka sandesh, ek ho pura desh (Message from Maha Kumbh -- entire country should unite), the prime minister said, adding that Maha Kumbh's speciality lies not just in its vastness, but also in its diversity.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kambh will begin on 'Paush Poornima' on January 13, and conclude on 'Maha Shivratri' after 45 days on February 26.

The event draws millions of pilgrims to the banks of Ganga at Sangam, and this year, the state government is expecting a staggering 40 crore devotees to take the holy dip and make the Maha Kumbh the largest religious gathering in the world.

The monumental task of preparing for such an event includes meticulous planning and extensive logistics.

The authorities are overseeing the installation of 160,000 tents, 150,000 toilets to be serviced by 15,000 sanitation workers, 1,250-km of pipeline, 67,000 LED lights, 2,000 solar lights, and 300,000 plants to give the area a complete makeover.

In addition, nine paved ghats, seven riverfront roads, and 12 km of temporary ghats are under construction. Seven bus stands are also being built, while over 1.5 million square feet of murals and street paintings have been commissioned to adorn the area.

However, the monumental task comes with its challenges.

Erosions have eaten away Ganga's banks, pushing the river away from its original course and reducing the land available for the Maha Kumbh.

In addition, five years of river encroachment swallowed up 3,200 hectares of land used for the 2019 Kumbh.

However, officials have risen to the challenge, reclaiming the 3,200 hectares and adding an additional 800 hectares to ensure that the event's scale remains as grand as ever. The 4,000 hectares of land now being prepared is a feat in itself.

When asked if the preparations would be completed by January 10, a senior official likened the work to the preparations for a grand Indian wedding, saying, "Even if you begin preparations six months in advance for a wedding, work continues until the moment the 'baraat' arrives."

The official, however, reassured that everything will be ready as per schedule.

The work to prepare the area began in earnest in October, when experts from the irrigation department, in consultation with the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, started channeling the rivers to create additional ghats for the influx of pilgrims.

Due to erosions at Sangam, land along the banks had been drastically reduced, with Ganga shifting anywhere from 200 to 500 metres.

Mela Adhikari (fair in-charge) Vijay Kiran Anand said, "Between 2019 and 2024, Ganga has moved significantly, decreasing the available land for the Kumbh."

With just a fortnight remaining until Makar Sankranti -- when the first auspicious dip, or 'Rajasi Snan', will take place -- the pace of work has intensified.

Driving into the Sangam area, one is immediately greeted by groups of workers constructing barricades, shelters, and temporary restrooms, while artists paint vibrant murals and messages of welcome on the walls.

The event is not just another religious festival; for the Uttar Pradesh government, it is a matter of prestige.

The preparations are receiving the same level of attention as the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya earlier this year.

The government is also aiming higher this time around.

In 2019, around 24 crore people attended the Kumbh, but this year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that over 40 crore pilgrims are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh.

To accommodate this unprecedented influx, the 4,000-hectare Kumbh ground has been divided into 25 sectors on both sides of the river.

To ensure smooth flow of devotees, 30 pontoon bridges are being constructed, eight more than in 2019.

The public works department (PWD) is busy renovating 90 roads, while a sprawling 1,250-km of pipeline network, which will provide over 50,000 water connections, is being installed.

Additionally, the area will be illuminated by 67,000 LED lights, along with 84 light poles and 200 water ATMs scattered throughout the grounds.

To ensure cleanliness, 15,000 sanitation workers and 150 'Ganga Sewa Doots' (volunteers) will be on duty.

Also, each of the 25 sectors will be equipped with banks and ATMs for smooth financial transactions, while food courts and amusement areas for children will add to the attraction for the pilgrims.

Healthcare is another area of key focus, with the administration setting up a 100-bed central hospital, two 20-bed sub-centre hospitals, 25 first-aid posts, besides keeping 125 ambulances on standby.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rae Bareli, has been enlisted to assist in the efforts.

The 13 'Akhadas' (religious orders) that play a central role in the Kumbh have already set up their camps, hoisting their flags amid the chanting of religious hymns.

In a first, applications for Akhada allocations are being received online, but priority is being given to those that participated in the 2019 Kumbh.

With just a few days left before the start of the Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj is abuzz with activities to transform the Sangam into a transient city.