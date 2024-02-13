16-year-old JEE aspirant hangs self in Kota

KOTA: A 16-year-old JEE aspirant allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room here, hours after the National Testing Agency published the answer key for the first edition of JEE-Main 2024, police said on Tuesday. This is the third case of suspected “suicide” by coaching students in Kota this year so far, they added.

Shubh Choudhary’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in the Jawahar Nagar area here on Tuesday morning, Circle Officer (CO) DSP Bhawani Singh said.

Choudhary, who hailed from Chhattisgarh, was a student of Class 12 and had appeared in the JEE-Main 2024 examination, Singh said.

However, the police is yet to ascertain the status of his results, he added.

The National Testing Agency on Monday published the answer key for the first edition examination of JEE-Main 2024 and announced the results on Tuesday.

This is the third case of suspected suicide by coaching students in Kota since January. A 27-year-old B.Tech student also hanged himself earlier this month. Twenty six cases of alleged suicide by coaching students were reported in Kota in 2023, the highest ever in 10 years.