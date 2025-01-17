15 reasons to cheer: PM Modi’s flying start to 2025 studded with completion of 15 initiatives

New Delhi: From advancing infrastructure and scientific research to empowering youth and celebrating India’s cultural diversity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has set the tone for a remarkable year ahead.

Fifteen days into the new year, Modi set in motion a flurry of transformative initiatives, demonstrating his vision for a progressive, self-reliant and united India.

It all began with a strong focus on the welfare of farmers during the first Cabinet meeting of 2025. The government approved the extension of a one-time special package for di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), ensuring affordable fertiliser prices for farmers.

On January 3, PM Modi handed over 1,675 newly constructed flats under the ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project’ in Delhi, ensuring better living conditions for thousands of families. He also laid the foundation stones for three transformative educational projects worth over Rs 600 crore, including the eastern campus at Surajmal Vihar, western campus at Dwarka and the Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh.

The government’s commitment to rural development took centre stage during the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav on January 4, promoting GI-certified village products and boosting rural economies. Meanwhile, the PM engaged with global tech leaders, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who announced a $3 billion investment in AI infrastructure in India.

Infrastructure projects gained momentum with the inauguration of the Namo Bharat Train corridor on January 5, connecting Sahibabad to Ashok Nagar and multiple rail infrastructure developments in Odisha, Telangana, and Jammu and Kashmir. These projects symbolise India’s rapid progress in modernising transport networks under PM Modi’s leadership.

On January 7, he launched two landmark projects in Andhra Pradesh – the Bulk Drug Park, a Rs 1,877 crore initiative to reduce dependency on imported pharmaceutical ingredients, and the Green Hydrogen Hub, aimed at producing 1,500 tonnes of green hydrogen per day.

These efforts position India as a leader in renewable energy and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

A significant step forward in science came with the inauguration of the Genome India Project on January 9. On the same day, he addressed the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Bhubaneswar, celebrating the achievements of the Indian diaspora and their contributions on the global stage.

On January 12, Modi participated in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders dialogue, coinciding with National Youth Day and Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti. This initiative united young innovators and achievers to exchange ideas and envision a developed India.

On January 13, he inaugurated the Sonamarg Tunnel in J&K, improving connectivity and boosting tourism while enhancing national security. By January 15, the PM reached another milestone with the commissioning of advanced naval combatants, including new ships and submarines, reflecting India’s growing maritime capabilities.