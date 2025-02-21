15 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka return to India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A group of 15 Indian fishermen who were repatriated from Sri Lanka arrived in Chennai on Thursday evening, officials said. They will now be sent to their respective homes. In a post on X, the official handle of the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka wrote, "Back home! 15 Indian fishermen were repatriated from Sri Lanka last evening." On February 7, opposition MPs from Tamil Nadu had staged a protest at the premises of the Parliament, demanding to bring back Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan forces.The parliamentarians held banners and raised slogans over their demand at the premises.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Centre to take immediate diplomatic measures to secure the release of detained fishermen and their boats. He has also called for sustained diplomatic engagement to protect fishermen's livelihoods and prevent future confrontations in the region. Earlier last month, a group of 41 Indian fishermen, recently arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, arrived at Chennai Airport on Tuesday. They will now be sent to their respective districts, as confirmed by authorities. Of the 41 fishermen, 35 were from Ramanathapuram district and had been detained near Katchatheevu on September 8, 2024. The Sri Lankan Navy alleged that they were engaged in cross-border fishing activities, a recurring issue in the region. Their release marks another step in addressing the frequent detentions of Indian fishermen. Earlier on January 16, 15 Indian fishermen, also detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, were released and returned to Chennai. These arrests occurred in separate incidents in 2024, with eight fishermen being detained near Mannar Island on September 27, and another 12 from Nagapattinam district arrested on November 11. Following interventions by the Union and Tamil Nadu governments, their release was secured. The Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department ensured their safe return to their native places upon arrival. In a related event on January 5, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) facilitated the repatriation of 95 Indian fishermen and four fishing boats from Bangladesh. (