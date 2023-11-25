15 destinations in NE selected for development under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme

Shillong: Fifteen destinations in the northeast have been selected for development under the central government’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, aiming to boost tourism in the region rich in cultural and natural heritage, according to officials.



These include one from Manipur and two each from the seven other states in the northeast. The move aims to not only boost tourism in the eight states but also help in further development in the region.Northeastern states, some of which share borders with other countries, are known for their pristine beauty, blessed with majestic hills, scenic waterfalls and adventurous treks, and many of these sites have not been explored by tourists in general.

Tourism Ministry officials shared details on SD 2.0 scheme and updates on the PRASHAD scheme during the 11th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) being held in Shillong from November 21-23.

The ministry on its opening day had announced that it has sanctioned Rs 29.32 crore for development of four key iconic religious tourism sites in Meghalaya under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme -- Nartiang Shakti Peeth, Nongsawlia Presbyterian Church, Aitnar Pool and Charantala Kali Temple.