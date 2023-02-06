147.32 million tonnes of freight carried by ECR

HAJIPUR: A total of 1,243.46 million tonnes of freight has been loaded by Indian Railways till the month of January in the current financial year 2022-23, which is 7 per cent more than the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Due to this, Indian Railways got a revenue of 1,35,387 crore till the month of January. This is 16 per cent more than the revenue received till January of the last financial year.



In this sequence, 147.32 million tonnes of goods were transported by East Central Railway till the month of January of the current financial year 2022-23. This transportation is 8.84 per cent more than the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Central Railway received a total revenue of Rs 18,522 crore before loading the goods.