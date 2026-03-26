14 killed as bus catches fire after colliding with tipper truck in Andhra Pradesh

Rayavaram (Andhra Pradesh): At least 14 people were killed and 23 injured after a private bus collided with a tipper and caught fire in Markapuram district on Thursday, police said. The hapless passengers were trapped inside the burning vehicle. Markapuram Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju said, "Fourteen people died in the accident and 23 injured persons have been shifted to hospital, including the driver. Efforts are on to gather complete details of the incident."

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock and grief over the loss of lives. The private travel bus was heading to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagityal in Telangana, with around 35 passengers on board when the incident occurred. The tipper driver also sustained injuries in the accident and has been hospitalised. The CM spoke to officials to ensure that the injured were receiving adequate medical assistance. He directed officials to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the accident and submit a report.