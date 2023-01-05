134th OSCC meet held

New Delhi: The 134th meeting of the Offshore Security Co-ordination Committee

(OSCC) was held at Varanasi on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of VS Pathania, Director General Indian Coast Guard, to review the preparedness and effectiveness of the security of India’s offshore installations.

Addressing the meeting, VS Pathania highlighted the importance of energy security. Whilst mentioning, perennial evolving threats, he said, the possibility of assault by

inimical forces cannot be

ruled out, and stressed to maintain focused and stringent offshore security measures at all times.