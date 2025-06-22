13-year-old girl dies of dengue in Kolkata

Kolkata: A 13-year-old girl from Dum Dum, reportedly died of dengue. The deceased, identified as Sarani Bandopadhyay (13), was a resident of Ward No. 18 of Dum Dum Municipality and a seventh-grade student at Baidyanath Girls’ High School. According to family members, she had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the Topsia area since June 19. The patient’s health condition deteriorated since last night and she died at around 5.45 am on Saturday. The patient was earlier admitted to another hospital. She was later shifted to another private hospital. The victim’s mother, Gitika Bandopadhyay said that they wanted to shift the girl to Beliaghata ID Hospital but as her condition deteriorated on the way to hospital, they had rushed her to another private hospital nearby.

“We had to give her medication and oxygen inside the ambulance while rushing her to another hospital. The doctors there said she needed to be put on ventilation, but they had no pediatric ventilator facilities. She was having a severe breathing issue. The patient was diagnosed with fluid accumulation in her lungs — something the previous hospital failed to detect,” the mother stated.