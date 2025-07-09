13 people hospitalised after drinking 'adulterated' toddy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Thirteen people were hospitalised after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy, health officials said here on Wednesday.

Hailing from the Kukatpally area, they were initially admitted to different hospitals on Tuesday after complaining of ill health--acute gastroenteritis and were subsequently shifted to the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here, they said.

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Wednesday instructed the health officials to ensure proper treatment for those undergoing treatment at NIMS.

It was reported that the affected persons had consumed toddy on Tuesday. The exact cause of them falling ill after consuming the "adulterated" toddy is also being verified, officials said, adding that samples were being collected and sent for analysis.