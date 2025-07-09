MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > 13 people hospitalised after drinking 'adulterated' toddy in Hyderabad
Nation

13 people hospitalised after drinking 'adulterated' toddy in Hyderabad

BY PTI9 July 2025 12:13 PM IST
13 people hospitalised after drinking adulterated toddy in Hyderabad
X

Hyderabad: Thirteen people were hospitalised after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy, health officials said here on Wednesday.

Hailing from the Kukatpally area, they were initially admitted to different hospitals on Tuesday after complaining of ill health--acute gastroenteritis and were subsequently shifted to the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here, they said.

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Wednesday instructed the health officials to ensure proper treatment for those undergoing treatment at NIMS.

It was reported that the affected persons had consumed toddy on Tuesday. The exact cause of them falling ill after consuming the "adulterated" toddy is also being verified, officials said, adding that samples were being collected and sent for analysis.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X