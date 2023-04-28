13 new judges, additional judges appointed in four High Courts

New Delhi: Eleven judicial officers and two advocates were on Thursday elevated as additional judges and judges in four high courts, including Delhi.

In a separate development, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma was transferred from the Patna High Court to the Punjab and Haryana HC, and Justice Atul Sreedharan of the Madhya Pradesh HC stood transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The 13 fresh appointments were made in the high courts of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the elevation of six additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent judges.

Justice Vikas Bahl, Justice Vikas Suri, Justice Sandeep Moudgil, Justice Vinod Sharma Bhardwaj, Justice Pankaj Jain and Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi were made permanent judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (1) Girish Kathpalia and (ii) Manoj Jain, to be Additional Judges of Delhi High Court, for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” one of the orders read.

According to another order, Roopesh Chandra Varshney, Anuradha Shukla, Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar, Prem Narayan Singh, Achal Kumar Paliwal, Hirdesh, and Avanindra Kumar Singh were appointed judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Similarly, Rakesh Thapliyal, Pankaj Purohit, and Vivek Bharti Sharma were made judges of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal was elevated as an additional judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court.