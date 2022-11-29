13 locations searched in north India

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at 13 locations in three states and two Union territories as part of its crackdown on the emerging nexus between terrorists and gangsters.



The third round of raids and searches were conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and the Union territories of Chandigarh and Delhi, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

"The districts involved were Fazilka, Taran Taran, Ludhiana, Sangrur and Mohali of Punjab, Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana, Sikar district of Rajasthan and outer North district of Delhi/NCR to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad in two cases registered in August," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the raids and searches are part of the crackdown against organised criminal syndicates and networks, top gangsters, their criminal and business associates based in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and arms suppliers based in Rajasthan and Delhi.

Searches were conducted at the houses and other premises of Kaushal Chaudhary of Gurugram/Rajasthan, Vishal Maan of Prahladpur-Delhi, Binny Gurjar of Sangrur-Punjab, Ravi Rajgarh of Ludhiana-Punjab and their associates, the spokesperson said.