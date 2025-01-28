13 injured after Vaishno Devi-bound bus collides with truck in Jammu

Jammu: At least 13 people were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine collided with a stationary dumper truck near here on Tuesday, officials said. The condition of all the injured, including three children and two women, is stated to be “stable”, they said.

The accident took place at Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle, police said. The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment, officials said.