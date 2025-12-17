13 cybercriminals arrested, Rs. 3.72 lakh seized in Jharkhand’s Deoghar

Deoghar: The police arrested 13 cybercriminals during raids in two places and seized Rs 3.72 lakh from their possession in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, an officer said on Wednesday.

The raids were conducted in Turipahadi and Tulsitand under Palajori and Karown police station areas, respectively, on Tuesday following a tip-off that some individuals were luring people over phone calls by posing as fake customer care executives, bank officials and government officers, he said.

Cyber DSP Raja Mitra said, “We have arrested a total of 13 cyber criminals—12 from Turipahadi and one from Tulsitand. The police have also seized Rs 3,72,000 in cash, 17 mobile phones, 18 SIM cards, and five ATM cards.”

FIRs have been registered in this connection and investigation is underway.