‘12K train coaches have digital display boards’

NEW DELHI: More than 12,000 newly-manufactured train coaches have digital display boards containing information such as forthcoming station, destination and running status, among others, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.



“Digital display boards containing information like forthcoming station, destination, train running status and other safety information/announcement are provided in coaches of trains like Vande Bharat, Push-Pull, TEJAS, Humsafar etc & Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) and Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains,” Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on December 8.

He added, “AC economy coaches and VISTADOME coaches are also provided with a digital display board.”

Vaishnaw’s response came after BJP MP Sumer Singh Solanki wanted to know if the government envisaged installing digital display boards in railway coaches and the trains in which these would

be installed.