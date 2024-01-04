12 killed in bus-truck collision in Assam

At least 12 people, including three young children, tragically lost their lives in a horrific head-on collision between a coal-laden truck and a passenger bus in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday. The accident, which occurred near Dergaon on National Highway-715, also left 38 others injured.

The bus, carrying 49 passengers, collided head-on with the truck, causing immense devastation. “Six of the 12 who perished were women,” confirmed Golaghat District Commissioner P Uday Praveen.

“All belonged to the same village, Basa Bharaluwa,” he said. The injured received immediate medical attention, with 31 transferred to Jorhat Medical College

and Hospital (JMCH) for advanced care. Seven others with minor injuries were admitted to the local Dergaon Community Health Centre.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured. PM Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya also expressed their deep sorrow over the tragedy. Suklabaidya ordered a thorough inquiry into the accident and dispatched top officials to provide assistance. He stressed the need to identify the cause and take necessary action, including filing an FIR if negligence is found.

Magisterial and departmental investigations are underway, aiming to determine the exact cause of the collision. “The drivers of both vehicles perished,” shared Praveen, “Making it crucial to rely on witness accounts and forensic analysis.”

The impact of the collision was significant, throwing the bus several meters and leaving its right side severely damaged. The quick response of local villagers, who helped rescue injured passengers and arrange ambulances, was commended by officials.

JMCH Superintendent Dr. Purnima Barua reported four critically injured patients, including two minors, receiving intensive care. Transport Commissioner Ankur Jain affirmed his commitment to understanding the cause of the incident and preventing future occurrences.

Preliminary information from Dergaon Police Station suggests the bus, on its way to Tilinga Mandir for a picnic, collided with the truck around 4:30 am. The truck, reportedly traveling on the wrong side of a partially damaged lane, likely contributed to the accident. Dense fog and possible speeding are also being investigated as potential factors.

The stretch of highway where the tragedy occurred has been cleared, allowing for normal traffic flow.