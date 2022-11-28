Millennium Post
12 injured after speeding car crashes into tree in UP's Kaushambi

BY PTI28 Nov 2022 6:25 AM GMT
12 injured after speeding car crashes into tree in UPs Kaushambi
Kaushambi (UP): Twelve people, including children, sustained injuries when their car crashed into a tree near Ahmedganj village in the district, officials said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday when the family members, residing in Sirathu area, were on their way to attend a wedding in Fatehpur district, they said.

The driver lost control of the speeding car, SHO of Kada Dham police station Abhilesh Tiwari said.

The injured have been shifted to the district hospital, Tiwari added.

PTI

