12 crore rural tap water connections provided so far: Govt data

New Delhi: Out of 19.44 crore rural households in the country, 12 crore have been provided with tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, official data showed.



However, less than 50 per cent of the rural households in nine states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, are among those to receive the connection.

The lowest coverage was noted in Lakshadweep at zero per cent, the data suggested.

Under the mission, the Centre aims to install tap water connections in all rural households by 2024. Tap water supply has been given to 9,06,846 schools, 9,39,909 Anganwadi centres and 3,87,148 lakh gram panchayat offices and community health centres (CHCs).