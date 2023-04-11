12 Covid deaths in 15 days, HP on alert

Shimla: Much before the onset of the summer tourist season, Himachal Pradesh started witnessing a fresh spurt in Covid cases sending worries to the state government.



During the last 24 hours on Sunday, two people died of Covid while the number of cases in the state shot up to 1,863 against 170 active cases till March 18.

On April 9, four deaths were reported in a single day. The total number of Covid deaths in the past 15 days has already risen to 12.

Four districts – Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla are having the maximum number of active cases.

The state government has already issued an advisory asking the people to avoid going to crowded places and to wear masks but there are hardly a few people who are seen wearing masks.

There was a time at the beginning of the month of February when Himachal became a completely Covid-free state. But now the state is getting scared of Covid cases. In view of this, the Health Department has also issued instructions to apply masks, follow proper distance and follow other rules.

So far 4,206 people have died due to Covid in the state.

Last week Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed Public Health Preparedness for the management of Covid and Covid Vaccination progress with the states.

“Five-Fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour continues to remain the policy for Covid management” he informed the states.

Col Dhani Ram Shandil, the state Health minister who attended the meeting said the Department of health and family welfare with help of other state agencies conducted a two-day mock drill throughout the state to assess the preparedness of the health institutions as the union minister had advised.

States have also identified the emergency hotspots and tried to ramp up testing and vaccination to ensure the readiness of hospital infrastructure.

The focus of the mock drills was on the parameters during the mock drills, availability of bed capacities including isolation, oxygen-supported and ICU beds at the health facilities. Geographically representative availability of health facilities – covering all districts. Bed capacities – Isolation beds, oxygen-supported isolation beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds.