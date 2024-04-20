118-year-old Dharamveer of Palwal district is oldest voter in state

Chandigarh: With the Lok Sabha General elections round the corner, Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana, Anurag Agarwal said that with the commencement of the general elections of the 18th Lok Sabha in 2024, the festival of elections, ‘Chunav ka Parv Desh ka Garv’, has begun.



The sixth phase of elections will be held in Haryana on May 25. Elderly and youth voters and those who have achieved significant achievements in various fields have been made the icons of district elections, with the aim of increasing the voting percentage in the last Lok Sabha elections.

He said that Dharmveer of Palwal district is the oldest voter in Haryana at the age of 118 years. Similarly, Balbir Kaur of Sirsa district is 117 years old, Bhagwani of Sonipat district is 116 years old, Lakkhishek of Panipat district is 115 years old, Chandro Kaur of Rohtak district is 112 years old, Rani of Fatehabad district is 112 years old, and Antidevi of Kurukshetra district, Sarjit Kaur and Chobi Devi are both 111 years old. Similarly, Narayani of Rewari district is 110 years old, Fulla of Kaithal district is 109 years old, Chanderi Devi of Faridabad district is 109 years old, Ramdevi of Jind district is 108 years old, Hari of Nuh district is 108 years old, Meva Devi of Jhajjar district is 106 years old, and Gulzar Singh of Karnal district,

Shadkin and Shriram of Hisar district, and Geena Devi of Charkhi Dadri district are 106 years old voters.

He said that Hardei of Bhiwani district is 103 years old and Phoolwati of Yamunanagar is 100 years old.

Agarwal has called upon the media to publish and broadcast interviews of such elderly voters so that young voters can be inspired by them.