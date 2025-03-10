118 Maoists killed in encounters with security forces in Odisha in 10 years: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the Assembly that 118 Maoists were killed in action by security forces in the state over the last 10 years.

Responding to a question from BJP legislator Kanhai Charan Danga, the CM, in a written reply, said, "In the past 10 years from 2015 to January 25, 2025, 118 CPI (Maoist) cadres were killed in action by security forces in the state."

Besides, the Odisha Police, in a joint anti-Maoist operation with Chhattisgarh Police, successfully neutralised 17 Maoists, including a central committee member, he said.

"During the 10 years, a total of 315 Maoists and persons involved in Maoist activities have been arrested and 238 Maoists/militias have surrendered in the state," he added.

The CM said various steps are being taken to make Odisha free from Maoist menace by 2026.

To counter Maoist activities and movements, Majhi said, "72 companies of central armed forces, 32 special security battalions, 35 Special Operation Group (SOG) teams, about 600 District Volunteer Force (DVF) jawans, 75 platoons of India Reserve Battalion, and more than 350 Odisha Special Striking Force personnel have been deployed in the Maoist-hit areas."

He added, "On the basis of intelligence inputs, security forces are continuing area domination operations in the Maoist-affected areas."

Regarding technological advancements, the CM said, "Modern equipment like drones, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) interceptors, modern weapons, and communication equipment, along with anti-terrorism training, are being provided to security forces deployed for anti-Maoist operations."

He added, "Company operational bases of security forces have been set up in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) areas."

Discussing the state’s ‘Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy,’ Majhi added, "Under the policy, different benefits, including marriage assistance, stipend for study, homestead land and housing aid have been extended to surrendered Maoist cadres as per the eligibility criteria."

He further explained, "The state also provides vocational training to surrendered CPI (Maoist) cadres at the rate of Rs 6,000 per month for a maximum period of 36 months."

Majhi highlighted financial incentives, saying, "The government has announced a reward of up to Rs 25 lakh for the capture or arrest of wanted Maoists."

To support law enforcement personnel, the CM said, "To give moral support to the police force engaged in anti-Maoist operations, the state government provides compensation of up to Rs 30 lakh to the family members of martyred police personnel, along with proper treatment for injured security officials."

Regarding civilian casualties, he added, "In case of death of a civilian in such an operation, the state government provides Rs 4 lakh ex gratia, while the central government distributes another Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased."

Majhi also announced the formation of a new specialised force, stating, "To strengthen the state police for anti-Maoist operations, the government has approved the formation of three battalions of the new Odisha Special Striking Force (OSSF) with 3,000 retired army personnel."