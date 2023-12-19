115 fresh Covid cases in Kerala; govt says no need to worry

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala reported 115 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the total active cases of the virus in the state to 1,749, the Health Department on Tuesday said there was no need to be worried.

According to data on the Union Health Ministry’s website, of the 142 COVID cases reported in the country till 8 am on Tuesday, 115 were from Kerala.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George, in a statement, said there was nothing to be worried about as the state was well prepared to handle the virus infection.

She said that there was an increase in COVID cases in November also and following that ministerial level meetings were held to chalk out the measures to be taken.

Giving details of the steps taken, the Minister said that instructions were issued for testing of those showing symptoms and to send their samples for genomic sequencing.

Besides that, the number of COVID tests was increased and adequate stock of protective gear and medicines was ensured.

Apart from that, from December 13 to 16, an online mock drill was conducted, involving 1,192 government and private hospitals,

to ensure availability of isolation wards, oxygen beds, ICUs

and ventilators, the stat

ement said.