115 daily wage earners, 63 housewives committed suicide every day in 2021: Govt tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi: As many as 115 daily wage earner and 63 housewives ended their lives every day in India in 2021, which saw a total of 1,64,033 suicides in

the country, the Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Sharing data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said a total of 42,004 daily wage earners and 23,179 housewives committed suicide last year.

Altogether, 20,231 self-employed people, 15,870 salaried people, 13,714 unemployed, 13,089 students, 12,055 involved in business, and 11,431 involved in private sector enterprises, committed suicide last year, he said in a written reply.