11 states under scanner over alleged caste-based discrimination in prisons

The Supreme Court has taken a strong stance against potential caste discrimination in Indian prisons, issuing notices to the Union government and 11 states named in a public interest litigation (PIL). The plea alleges that the jail manuals of these states encourage caste-based discrimination in work allocation, lodging, and treatment of inmates.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, heard the PIL filed by Sukanya Shantha. Senior advocate S Muralidhar, representing the petitioner, presented arguments highlighting discriminatory practices in the jail manuals of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Muralidhar specifically pointed to unequal work allocation based on caste, segregation of inmates by caste in barracks, and discriminatory treatment of certain de-notified tribes and habitual offenders. He urged the court to repeal the offending provisions in the state prison manuals.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Union government, expressed surprise at the alleged caste-based discrimination. He argued that the usual segregation in prisons is based on the distinction between undertrial prisoners and convicts, not caste.

The court acknowledged the complexities of the issue and directed Muralidhar to compile the relevant jail manuals from the 11 states. The plea was listed for further hearing after four weeks, allowing time for a comprehensive review of the manuals and arguments.