11 people killed in two road accidents in UP

Lucknow: In two separate tragic road accidents in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, at least 11 people lost their lives and over 20 were injured. The incidents occurred in Hardoi and Jaunpur districts, leaving families shattered and highlighting once again the dangers of speeding and uncontrolled vehicles on the state’s roads. In Hardoi district, a horrific road accident occurred in Shahabad Kotwali area early Saturday morning. A car carrying wedding guests overturned near Ghazipur on the Alamnagar road while returning from a marriage ceremony.

The vehicle was returning to Pali village from Kusuma village under the Manjhila police station limits. There were 11 people in the car at the time of the accident. The crash was so severe that five people, including two brothers, died on the spot. One more succumbed to injuries at the hospital, taking the death toll to six. In another tragic incident on the Varanasi-Lucknow highway, a private bus overturned near Chakpatela village underpass in Shambhuganj Bazar, Jaunpur, around 8:45 am. Five people, including the bus conductor, were killed in the accident, while 14 others were injured.