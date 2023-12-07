11-months to elections, political parties coming up with innovative names for events to woo voter

The key political parties and debutant in Haryana are backbreaking by coming up with fancy names

like Padh Yatras, Jan Aarkosh Rallies, Panna Pramukhs and Sachivs in order to attract votes. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),which is likely to contest the elections for the first time in Haryana, has been working on the grassroots-level for a few months and has even formed numerous village committees

to understand the issues of villages. Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janta

Party (BJP), which is currently in power, has an impressive workforce of 4 lakh to 4.5 lakh workers or ‘karyakartas’ who are going door-todoor to redress peoples’ woes. Congress and INLD are laying emphasis on rallies. INLD that had recently carried out ‘padyatra’. While sharing the various

steps taken by the party, the official spokesperson of AAP Haryana Nyvaan Sharma said: “We are focussing on four corner technique. Th e party will be conducting Badlav Yatra (Change Journey) which will start from the four corners of the state and will touch every part of Haryana. Th e party had recently hosted the oath-taking ceremony of more than 11,000 office bearers and is preparing for the upcoming elections in a meticulous manner.” In the last fi ve months the party in Haryana gathered 1.25 lakh to 1.5 lakh workers. Haryana BJP Social Media head Sanjay Sharma shared that the party has brought a prominent change in the state in the last nine years and is still consistently working for the welfare of the people of the state. Talking to the Millennium Post he said: “The party has appointed panna pramukhs who are assigned voters list. Th eir job is to contact the voters, resolve their issues, inform them about government schemes. Five booths have one Shakti Kendra which is headed by an in-charge.” On the other hand Congress has conducted three rallies and is reaching out to the people of the state. Media Advisor to former Chief Minister of Haryana and leader of the Opposition Sunil Parti said that these rallies have been very successful. We witnessed a huge turnout and people are saying that they are fed up with the present government. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has also conducted a seven-month long Haryana Parivartan Padh Yatra. Media Coordinator of INLD Rakesh Sihag said:“We have recently conducted a sevenmonth long Padh Yatra in which we touched the interiors of the state and understood peoples’ problems.”