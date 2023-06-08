108 Ambulance played crucial role in massive rescue op

Bhubaneswar: The horrifying triple train collision accident at Bahanaga Bazar in Balasore district of Odisha had taken 288 valuable lives and critically injured more than 1,200 people, considered as the largest train accident in last three decades. Government agencies immediately swung into rescue operation and 108 Ambulance has played crucial role in this extensive initiative.

Within some minutes, 229 numbers of 108 Ambulances had mobilised from 11 districts of the state like Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Angul, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, and Mayurbhanj and deployed for the rescue, transportation, referral transport, and deceased body transport operation.