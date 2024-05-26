10.46L motor accident claims worth Rs 80,455 cr pending nationwide: RTI

Noida: As many as 10,46,163 motor accident claims worth Rs 80,455 crore are pending across the country and their numbers have increased constantly between 2018-19 and 2022-23, according to an information received through RTI Act.



The details have been provided by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in response to the query filed by Supreme Court advocate K C Jain in April. In his query to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Jain had sought to know the total number of motor accident claims pending in the country with state- and district-wise details. He also sought to know the annual break up of claims instituted, disposed of and remaining during the last five years and the initiatives, if any, taken by the Centre for an early disposal of the motor accident claims.