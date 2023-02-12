104 touts detained by RPF of NFR from April to Dec 2022

Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) apprehended three persons in different drives conducted during last few days for illegal selling of railway tickets. RPF also recovered 10 railway tickets from their possession on February 4 and 7. In the month of January as many as nine persons were apprehended for touting activities with the recovery of 32 railway tickets, worth more than Rs 73,000. Apprehended persons were prosecuted under section 143 of the Railways Act, 1989.



In an incident, on February 4 CIB and RPF team of Guwahati conducted surveillance/checking against illegal and other undesirable activities over Guwahati Railway Station.

It may be mentioned here that RPF of NFR apprehended 104 touts with recovery of 1102 railway tickets worth more than Rs 31.66 lakhs during April to December, 2022. The RPF keeps close vigil on touting activities to prevent illegal selling of railway tickets. Unauthorised supply and procurement of railway tickets is punishable offence under section 143 of the Railways Act.