1037 Police, Fire, Home Guard, Civil Defence, and CSP awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on I-Day 2024

NEW DELHI: In recognition of their exceptional bravery and service, 1,037 personnel from police, fire, home guard, civil defence (HG&CD), and correctional services have been awarded gallantry and service medals on Independence Day 2024.



The Gallantry Medals were awarded for bravery in saving lives, protecting property, and apprehending criminals, often at great personal risk. A total of 214 gallantry medals were awarded, including one President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 213 medals for gallantry (GM).

Chaduvu Yadaiah, Head Constable of Telangana Police, was awarded the PMG for his rare gallantry during a robbery incident on July 25, 2022.

Despite sustaining severe injuries from multiple stab wounds inflicted by the criminals, he managed to apprehend them. He was hospitalised for 17 days following the incident.

Among the 213 GMs awarded, 208 were presented to police personnel, including 31 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, and 15 from Chhattisgarh.

The remaining GMs were awarded to personnel from various states and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), with significant representation from the CRPF (52 personnel) and SSB (14 personnel).