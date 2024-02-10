100% Polling Station Webcasting to be ensured, directs Anurag Agarwal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Agarwal, has directed all Deputy Commissioners- cum-District Election Officers to hold a meeting with the District Education Officers of their district to gather information about upgraded schools and ensure that polling stations are named after upgraded schools, so that the general public can receive accurate information about their polling stations.



The Chief Electoral Officer gave these directions while holding a review meeting on Friday with department officers regarding polling stations, management, and monitoring on the polling day in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In the meeting it was informed that as per the directions of the Election Commission, polling stations should be set up on the ground floor and there should be separate entry and exit points for entry and exit and where EVMs and VVPATs are kept, away from any windows or doors.

Additionally, no polling station should be more than two kilometres away. Provision should be made for a separate line for physically challenged and voters aged 80 and above, and arrangements should be made for their transportation to the polling centre.

He said that a voter facilitation booth should be set up near the entrance to the polling station where BLOs should be present to provide necessary information to the voters.

Additionally, polling parties should have medical kits available.

Agarwal said that each Returning Officer must manage their respective polling stations according to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

Webcasting will be done at every polling station, and the live monitoring will be provided to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, which will later be submitted to the Election Commission of India.

Returning Officers should also prepare a micro-observer movement plan. A master trainer of EVMs will be deployed in the vehicle of each sector observer 90 minutes before polling begins.