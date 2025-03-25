100-day intensified campaign lays strong foundation to fight TB: PM Modi

New Delhi: The 100-day intensified TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has laid a strong foundation for a tuberculosis-free India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The Prime Minister’s Office said this, in a post shared on social media platform X, citing a media article by Union Health Minister JP Nadda. “India’s fight against TB is witnessing remarkable progress. The Union Health Minister JP Nadda shares key insights on the recently concluded 100-day Intensified TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan which has set a strong foundation for a TB-free India – a must-read.” The 100-day campaign, launched by the Health Ministry on December 7 concluded on March 24.

The campaign targetted selected 455 high-priority districts across 33 States/UTs with an aim to accelerate TB case detection, reduce mortality, and prevent new cases. “The campaign reached every corner of the country, screening 12.97 crore people belonging to vulnerable populations,” Nadda said, in the article. He added that the intensified campaign enabled “the notification of 7.19 lakh TB patients, out of which 2.85 lakh cases were asymptomatic”. To support the 100-day TB-mukt Bharat Abhiyaan more than 13.46 lakh nikshay shivirs were held. Besides over 30,000 elected representatives, corporate partners, and ordinary citizens also joined the campaign, Nadda said. Moreover, “screening and testing of more than 4.17 lakhs vulnerable population were undertaken in congregate settings like prisons, mines, tea gardens, construction sites and workplaces,” the Union Minister said. Citing Jan Bhagidari, he said that “more than 21,000 TB awareness activities were held on festivals during the campaign duration involving faith-based leaders and community influencers”. “In just 100 days, 1,05,181 new Ni-kshay Mitras were enrolled,” where individuals and organisations provided nutritional support to TB-affected families. Calling the campaign "just the beginning”, Nadda said the country will “scale up these efforts nationwide” to ensure that all citizens get equal “access to modern diagnostics, quality treatment, and unwavering community support”.